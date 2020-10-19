Sandra Horne

LIMA — Sandra Jane Horne, 78, died at on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Cridersville Health Care Center in Cridersville, Ohio.

Sandra was born on October 7, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Jasper C. Lewis and Virginia A. (Martin) Horne. On August 17, 1968, she married Robert Lee Horne, he preceded her in death in 2009.

Sandra graduated from Beaverdam High School, in 1960 and Ohio State University, in 1964. She was a teacher in Ohio and Kentucky for many years.

She attended Cridersville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering for Johnny Appleseed Parks, playing canasta, yoga, walking and visiting shut-ins from the church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Belbot, of Florence, KY, her son, Jason Lee Horne, of Florence, KY; two grandchildren, Payton Belbot, of Florence, KY and Kierstin Belbot, of Florence, KY; her sister, Patricia Bowsher, of Lima, OH.

She also was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Lewis and David Lewis; two sisters, Susan Maxwell and Virginia McPherson.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 P.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio and Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. till time of Service at the church, Cridersville United Methodist.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cridersville United Methodist Church. Pastor Mark Hullinger will officiate.

Interment will be in St. Mathews Cemetery, Cridersville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Rescue Mission, 216 E. Wayne Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 or Samaritan House, 328 W. McKibben, Lima, Ohio 45801.

