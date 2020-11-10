PATASKALA — Sandra J. Patrick, 75 formerly of Cairo and Lima, passed away at 12:19 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Pataskala Oaks Care Center, Pataskala, OH.

Sandra was born January 12, 1945 in Wheeling, WV, to William and Dorothy (Weekly) Patrick who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister, Diane (Larry) Norris of Findlay, OH, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Dollison of Reynoldsburg, OH.

She was preceded in death on Aug. 21, 2015, by her companion, Danny L. Speakman.

Sandra was a drapery specialist at J.C.Penney. She was a past member of Cairo United Methodist Church and Elm St. Church of the Brethren. She had also been involved with the Hope and Midway East Neighborhood Associations.

Her wishes were to be cremated and burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

