Sandra Jones
TUSCUMBIA, ALABAMA — Sandra Spencer Jones, 69, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Sandra retired after working more than 30 years as a registered nurse at ECM Hospital, with the majority spent as a charge nurse in the Pediatric Unit. She loved her family and treasured her role as "Grammy" to her nine grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Spencer.

Sandra is survived by her children, Wendy Willingham (Alan), Tuscumbia, AL, Scott Patton (Rhonda), Muscle Shoals, AL, and Angie Minor (James), Madison, AL; mother, Donna Spencer, Lima, OH; brother, Dennis Spencer (Shirley), Lima, OH; sister, Ronda Spyker, New Haven, IN; and grandchildren, Andrew, Luke, Anna, Caroline, and Kate Willingham; Kyle and Lawson Minor; and Isabella and Bryleigh Patton. Pallbearers will be Andrew Willingham, Luke Willingham, Kyle Minor, Lawson Minor, Scott Patton, and Dennis Spencer.

The visitation was held Sunday, November 22, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Alabama. A graveside service followed at Colbert Memorial Gardens, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Chip Henley officiating.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Home - Tuscumbia
825 N Main Street
Tuscumbia, AL 35674
(256) 383-7311
November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Morrison Funeral Home
