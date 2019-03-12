ELIDA — Sandra Dee Laing age 66, of Elida passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 21, 1952 in Lima, Ohio to the late Elzie and Norma Hinegardner Laing.

Sandee graduated from Wapak High School. She worked for BP Chemicals and served as an Animal Control Officer with the Allen County Dog Warden. Also, she volunteered countless hours for the Allen County Humane Society and the Johnny Appleseed Park District. Sandee also was the founder and president of Angels for Animals Rescue League. She was an avid horsewoman and won the World Grand Champion County Driving Horse at the 2015 AMHA World Show in Fort Worth, Texas. Anyone who knew Sandee, knew of her great love for animals and the environment.

Survivors include a son: Ben (Denise Ogle) Gogley of Elida, grandson: Andrew Gogley; sister Cheryl Counts, a niece: Kristy Counts (Lucas) Wolfert, a nephew: Bo (Lisa) Counts, great nieces: Brianna Wolfert and Ava Wolfert, great nephew: Isaiah Wolfert.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her name be made to Deb's Dogs, The Auglaize County Humane Society, or The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.