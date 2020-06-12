Sandra McCann
1950 - 2020
DELPHOS – Sandra 'Sandie' McCann, 69, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 22, 1950 in Lexington, Kentucky to Alfred and Bonnie (Barnes) Coy, who both preceded her in death.

Sandie is survived by two sons, David R. (Sarah) Wagner Jr. of Delphos, and Matt (Andrea) Wagner of Leipsic; two daughters, Michelle 'Shelly' (Bill) Farler of Delphos, and Mary (John) Sinsel of Philippi, WV; two step-sons, Gregory (Nicole) McCann of Delphos, and Dennis (Melissa) McCann of Hendersonville, NC; two sisters, Jenny (Ernie) Numbers of Cridersville, and Barbara Pickett of Lexington, KY; thirteen grandchildren, Kaley, Paige, Jammie, Samantha, Madison, Brayden, Carter, Alexis, Deacon, Darian, Landen, Olivia, and Liam; and one great-grandchild, Riley Ann.

She was also preceded in death by her husband James McCann, who passed away in 2004; two sisters, Frankie Schaffer and Alice Fuerst.

Sandie was owner of Schutte's Lamp Supply and Antiques. For 12 years she was a counselor at Coleman Professional Services. She loved antique collecting and camping at Glacier Hills Campground. Most of all she loved her grandchildren; she would have sacrificed everything for her family. Treating everyone as family, she knew no strangers.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Pam Geise and John Hughes will be officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 and an hour before the service on Monday at Weber Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Weber Funeral Home
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Weber Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Weber Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home
1840 E 5Th St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 695-0033
