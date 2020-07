Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA —Sandra J. Newland, 73, died July 25, 2020, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Services will begin 1 p.m. Tuesday at Waynesfield Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Willow Branch Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to services Tuesday at the church.



