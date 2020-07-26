Sandra Newland

1/1
1/1
WAPAKONTA — Sandra Joe Newland age 73, formerly of Wapak died 4:15 a.m., Saturday,
July 25, 2020 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. She was born on March 29,
1947 to the late Eileen and Joel Donald Foote in Van Wert, Ohio. She
married Klor A. Newland on Oct. 15, 1988 and he preceded her in death
Oct. 7, 2011.
After graduating form Van Wert High School in 1965, Sandra attended
Bowling Green State University graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of
Fine Arts in Art Education. Sandra started her teaching career at Old
Fort Local Schools, taught at Galion Junior High and in 1975 came to
Waynesfield Goshen local Schools. While at WG, Sandra taught Art and
encouraged her students to enjoy art as a pastime and to pursue art as a
career choice, sending many to college in art related fields. She also
was Junior class advisor for 10 years, Senior class advisor for 4 years,
coached volleyball, track, cheerleaders and was the yearbook advisor and
photographer for 23 years. Upon retiring from teaching, Sandra and her
husband traveled the United States, Europe and China and spent the
winters in Mission Texas. While in Texas Sandra had been involved with
her Baptist Church and taught quilting in her resort community. Sandra
had been very involved in the Waynesfield Baptist Church.
Sandra is survived by a brother Joel Bruce (Anne J.) Foote a
sister-in-law Rhea C. Paul) Davenport, nephew Joel Donald (Ashley)
Foote, II and their children: Patrick, Alex and Jack Foote, Michael,
Peter and Emily Sorio; Colin M. (Angie) Foote and their children:
Declan and McGuire Foote, a niece Kim (Ron) Towsey and children: Austin
and Keaton Towsey, niece Lisa Davenport great niece Olivia Smith; a step
daughter Kristine (Scott) Lowry and daughters: Ashley, Brittney &
Courtney Lowry a stepson David Newland and his sons: Kyle and Zane
Newland.
The family will receive friends 11 to 1 Tuesday at Waynesfield Baptist
Church. The funeral will follow at 1 with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
Private family burial will be in Willow Branch Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Waynesfield Baptist Church and
online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com