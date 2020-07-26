WAPAKONTA — Sandra Joe Newland age 73, formerly of Wapak died 4:15 a.m., Saturday,

July 25, 2020 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. She was born on March 29,

1947 to the late Eileen and Joel Donald Foote in Van Wert, Ohio. She

married Klor A. Newland on Oct. 15, 1988 and he preceded her in death

Oct. 7, 2011.

After graduating form Van Wert High School in 1965, Sandra attended

Bowling Green State University graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of

Fine Arts in Art Education. Sandra started her teaching career at Old

Fort Local Schools, taught at Galion Junior High and in 1975 came to

Waynesfield Goshen local Schools. While at WG, Sandra taught Art and

encouraged her students to enjoy art as a pastime and to pursue art as a

career choice, sending many to college in art related fields. She also

was Junior class advisor for 10 years, Senior class advisor for 4 years,

coached volleyball, track, cheerleaders and was the yearbook advisor and

photographer for 23 years. Upon retiring from teaching, Sandra and her

husband traveled the United States, Europe and China and spent the

winters in Mission Texas. While in Texas Sandra had been involved with

her Baptist Church and taught quilting in her resort community. Sandra

had been very involved in the Waynesfield Baptist Church.

Sandra is survived by a brother Joel Bruce (Anne J.) Foote a

sister-in-law Rhea C. Paul) Davenport, nephew Joel Donald (Ashley)

Foote, II and their children: Patrick, Alex and Jack Foote, Michael,

Peter and Emily Sorio; Colin M. (Angie) Foote and their children:

Declan and McGuire Foote, a niece Kim (Ron) Towsey and children: Austin

and Keaton Towsey, niece Lisa Davenport great niece Olivia Smith; a step

daughter Kristine (Scott) Lowry and daughters: Ashley, Brittney &

Courtney Lowry a stepson David Newland and his sons: Kyle and Zane

Newland.

The family will receive friends 11 to 1 Tuesday at Waynesfield Baptist

Church. The funeral will follow at 1 with Pastor Don Smith officiating.

Private family burial will be in Willow Branch Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Waynesfield Baptist Church and

online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com