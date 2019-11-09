PLAINWELL, MI — Sandra K. Phillips, 75, peacefully passed on 10/15/2019 at her home surrounded by loving family. Sandra is survived by her husband Russell Phillips.

Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, her dog Ginger and crocheting. She was a member of the Primetimers at Temple Baptist Church.

Sandy was born in Lima, OH. on February 13, 1044 to the late Wilbur (Willy) and Wanda (Smith) Spees.

Sandy is survived by her daughters Deanna (Bryan) Mello and Angela (Brian) Thompson. Grandchildren Ami (Joshua) Whipple, Andy, Tracy, Hannah, Bryan Jr., Josef/

Great grandchildren Destiny, Faith, Alex, Joshua & Josiah. Sister, Judith Hager of NC., brother, David (Mary Jane) Spees Sr. of Spencerville. Nephews, Mark (Cherith) Hagar of CO., David (Troisann) Spees Sr. of Westminster and Adam Spees of Lima, niece Kristen Spees of Panama City, FL.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.