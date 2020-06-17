LIMA — Sandra E. Snurr, 79, passed away on June 12 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born 5/13/1941 to George and Erma Snurr, who preceded her in death. For the past year she has received dialysis for kidney failure, as well as weekly care for multiple myeloma. She did remain independent and enjoyed being out and about with her. sister Patti. Just a few months ago, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and developed many complications, requiring frequent hospitalizations and procedures. It was a given that she would remain at home with family as caregivers, and then with help from hospice. Sandy showed such strength during the past few months. Always a quiet, polite, and unpretentious person, she remained alert, oriented, and entertained us with her ornery comments and sense of humor, just days before her passing. It was a privilege to care for her during her final days. Sandy loved going to casinos with family, enjoyed shopping with her sister Patti, and had a large of collection of CD's, which she rarely played, DVD's which she rarely watched, and a huge amount of décor for holidays, especially Christmas, most of which she barely used. Sandy loved to read, watch TV, play games on her Ipad, and look at recipes in her many cookbooks. In 2008 she retired from Orick Tool and Die due to health reasons.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Golden, only brother Tommy Snurr, and two nephews, Richard Stevens and Matt Cales . and her close friend of many years, Louie Shambarger She is survived by her sisters, Patti Orick and Karen (Crusie) Andrews, a sister-in-law Evelyn, and her two long-time friends Shirley Adams Crider and Janet Quillin Harper Her dog Bubba notices she is gone and is now with Patti. She was also adored by many nieces and nephews who visited and were very supportive, especially during the past few months. A special thank you to nieces Paula Orick and Michelle Laderer, who chose to stay overnight with her the past few weeks, providing care. Thanks to nephew Tom Laderer for help with transport to all dialysis and other appointments. We appreciate the staff at Lima Memorial Hospital's Hemodialysis unit, to Dr. Goyal and his staff, and to Jill Warner, RN from CHP Home Health/Hospice.

Services are being handled through Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes. A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 19 at 2pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Tim Lewis will officiate. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation - West Central Ohio or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

Condolences may be expressed online at chiles-lamanfh.com.