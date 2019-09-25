COLUMBUS GROVE — Sandra J. Snyder, 69, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her daughters home in Columbus Grove. She was born July 10, 1950, in Lima to Gilbert "Tubby" and Helen M. (Ridenour) Lamb.

She is survived by her daughter: Deanna L. (Robert "Mike") Ricker of Columbus Grove; two granddaughters: Andrea (George VanSky) Ricker South Bend, IN, and Amanda (Cody Carroll) Ricker of Columbus Grove; and one brother: David L. (Deb) Lamb of Columbus Grove.

Sandy was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1968. She retired in 2009 from General Dynamics, Joint Systems Manufacturing, Lima after 30 years. She was a member of Local UAW 2075, Lima. Sandy enjoyed the company of her dogs and cats.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Deacon Jim Dunn will officiate with burial to follow in Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County CAP, Putnam County Palliative Care or Putnam County Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.