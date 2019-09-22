LIMA — Sandra K. Waldron, 60, of Lima, OH passed away Friday, September 20th, 2019 with family by her side.

Sandy was born on February, 9th, 1959. Daughter of the late Gordon and Maxine Waldron, sibling to three brothers and one sister, Sharon. She is survived by her two children, daughter Gentry Parks and son Jonas Jones. She is also survived by their spouses, Larry Parks and Heather Jones, her seven grandchildren, Dream, Alayah, Milan, Autumn, Cameron, Sevyn and Giana and her forever love, Sylvester Dewayne Jones.

Sandy was a lifelong lover of pizza, diet Pepsi and soap operas. She was a kind soul, great at making people laugh. Sandy dealt with life-long obstacles with a relentless strength and an undying love for her children. She will be thought of with a smile and missed forever.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd, Lima, Oh 45805. Friends and family are welcome to come and celebrate Sandy's life.

