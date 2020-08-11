Sandra Whetstone

LIMA — Sandra Boyer Whetstone, of Lima and Waynesfield, died August 2, 2020 in Virginia at the age of 74 from a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

She was born to Ralph Boyer and Katherine Morrissey in Lima, Ohio. She attended Lima Central Catholic High School and Mary Manse College where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She went on to receive a master's degree in counseling from the University of Cincinnati. In 1976, she married Douglas Whetstone and moved to Waynesfield. She accepted a teaching position and taught 5th grade for 35 years. During that time, she started a popular chess club for her students. She was an avid gardener. You could find her often working in her yard and sharing gardening advice with friends, family and neighbors. She loved traveling to places like England, Alaska, Colorado and summer vacations in Michigan where she enjoyed fishing. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Sandy was a generous, compassionate and loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Douglas Whetstone; two daughters and their spouses, Keelan McClymont (Ryan) and Molly Smith (Geoff); four grandchildren, Amos, Abel, Alma and Rowan; Sandy is also survived by two sisters, Peg Hoagland and Jo Johns, and a brother, Ed Boyer.

The family will be holding a private graveside service at Fairmount Cemetery. For those who wish to honor Sandy, please consider a memorial donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate, or the Allen County Children's Garden, http://limachildrensgarden.com/support-us/

