LIMA — Sandra K Wilt, daughter of Jack and Pauline Holbein, passed away on September 30, 2019. She graduated from Lima Central Catholic and Bowling Green State University. She is survived by her husband Stevan Wilt (Elgin, IL). She is also survived by her sons Jason Wilt (Karen) of Arlington Heights, IL and Adam Wilt (Lisa) of Hudson, WI. She was the beloved "Nani" to grandkids Henry, Sadie, Oliver, and Parker. She is also survived by sisters Judy Holbein of Lima, Jinny (Joe) Wendel of Louden, TN and Peggy (Pat) Wilson of Lima and by brothers Jack (Paula) Holbein of Charlotte, NC, Mark (Karen) Holbein of Lima and Matt (Sue Mason) Holbein of West Chester, OH, sisters-in-law Chris Holbein of Covington, KY and Cindy Holbein of Akron, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Jim Holbein and Steve Holbein. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor this incredible woman who touched so many lives.