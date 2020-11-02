SANDY LOCKWOOD

LIMA — Sandy Lockwood age 71, of Lima passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at

the Meadows of Delphos. She was born Feb. 11, 1949 in Lima to the

late Wayne K. and Alice K. Myers Crawford. She married John H.

Lockwood Aug. 2, 1969 and he survives.

Sandy was a member of Shawnee United Methodist and also attended Salem

United Methodist Church in Wapak. She loved singing and traveling,

one of her favorite trips was a motorcycle trip through the Smokies.

Additional survivors include sons: Scott (Melissa) Lockwood of

Louisville, KY and Michael (Angie) Lockwood of Lima, 9 grandchildren,

6 great grandchildren, a brother Ken (Pat) Crawford of Lima and sister

Mickie (Jim) Lockwood of Upper Arlington, in-laws: David (Hope)

Lockwood of Homestead, FL, Greg Lockwood of Lima and Lynda Lockwood of

Wapakoneta.

Do to COVID, a private celebration of life will be held at Shawnee

United Methodist on Sunday with Pastors Bryan Bucher and Lynda

Lockwood officiating. Burial of cremation remains will be in Shawnee

Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Shawnee or Salem United

Methodist Churches or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online

condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com