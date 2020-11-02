1/1
Sandy Lockwood
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Sandy Lockwood age 71, of Lima passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Meadows of Delphos. She was born Feb. 11, 1949 in Lima to the late Wayne K. and Alice K. Myers Crawford. She married John H. Lockwood Aug. 2, 1969 and he survives.

Sandy was a member of Shawnee United Methodist and also attended Salem United Methodist Church in Wapak. She loved singing and traveling, one of her favorite trips was a motorcycle trip through the Smokies.

Additional survivors include sons: Scott (Melissa) Lockwood of Louisville, KY and Michael (Angie) Lockwood of Lima, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother Ken (Pat) Crawford of Lima and sister Mickie (Jim) Lockwood of Upper Arlington, in-laws: David (Hope) Lockwood of Homestead, FL, Greg Lockwood of Lima and Lynda Lockwood of Wapakoneta.

Do to COVID, a private celebration of life will be held at Shawnee United Methodist on Sunday with Pastors Bryan Bucher and Lynda Lockwood officiating. Burial of cremation remains will be in Shawnee Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Shawnee or Salem United Methodist Churches or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved