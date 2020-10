Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS — Sara "Sally" Long, 81, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Private family services and burial will be held. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Homes, St. Marys.



