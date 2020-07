ELIDA — Sara L. Reel Roby, 87, of Elida, died at 8:19 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home. She was born May 11, 1933 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Fred and Mabel Engle Reel, who proceeded her in death. On December 5, 1951, she married Roy D. Roby who proceeded her in death. Survivors include daughters Deb (Stan) Karcher, Kim (Brad) Selover, 3 grandchildren: Ann (Mark) Havericak, Blake Selover, Troy (Heather) Selover, 3 great-grandchildren: Roy, Luke, and Anna Selover. She was proceeded in death by a brother James (Sharon) Reel. At Sara's request there will be a private graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida. Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice, who the family would like to thank for their help. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.