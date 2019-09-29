LIMA —Sara L. Mikesell Stotts, 95, passed away September 28, 2019 at her residence in Lima. Sara was

born September 11, 1924 in Beaverdam to the late Roy and Florence (Walters) Beemer. She

married Richard Mikesell who preceded her in death on October 30, 1971. Sara later married

Wilbur Stotts and he preceded her in death.

Sara graduated from Beaverdam High School. She had worked Sylvania Corporation in Ottawa.

Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton and Triplett Corporation, Bluffton. Sara was a member of

the Beaverdam Church of Christ. She enjoyed embroidery, playing bingo, attending auctions

and going to casinos.

Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Gillespie of Van Wert; two daughters-in-law, Fran

Mikesell of Cincinnati, Carolyn Mikesell of Columbus Grove; nine grandchildren, Jimmy

Gillespie, Angie Tuckerman, John Theis, Kevin Theis, Heath Mikesell, Heather Rutan, Jeff

Mikesell, Jackie Spinnati, Jennifer Martin; several great-grandchildren and great-great

grandchildren; three brothers, Ralph Beemer, Donald (Roberta) Beemer, Larry (Carol) Beemer

all of Beaverdam; and a sister, Shirley Swartz of Celina.

Sara was preceded in death by three sons, Ron Mikesell, Tom Mikesell, Ken Mikesell; three

great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marty Mikesell, Gloria June Neuenschwander and Mae

Carter.

Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Beaverdam Church of Christ.

Pastor Sam Wireman officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Beaverdam. Visitation

will be Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.