SPENCERVILLE — Sara Jean Whittaker, 87, long time Spencerville business person, was received into glory by her Lord and Savior at 5:50 AM Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence, with her family at her side. We will miss her, yet rejoice that she has been reunited with loved ones who have gone on before her. We will see her again, For the hope of the believer in Christ, absent from the body is present with the Lord.

Mom was loving and devoted to her family. Her Christian faith was a living testemony to All, And her faith in Jesus was the foundation of her family.

Sara was born January 17, 1933 in Lima, the daughter of the late Robert W. and Miriam O. Jacoby Hasting. On June 16, 1951 she married Mitchell "Mitch" Whittaker, who died February 25, 1991.

She is survived by her five children, Gary L. (Brenda) Whittaker of Smithfield, OH., Karen W. Miller of Spencerville, Steven J. (Shonda) Whittaker of Somerset, Ky., Sherry L. (Brad) Neuenschwander of Spencerville and Scott A. (Tonya) Whittaker of Lakeville, IN. eight grandchildren; Curtis (Traci) Whittaker of Howard, OH., Tiffany (Tom) Westover of Rittman,OH., Alison (Nick) Huffman of Spenceville, Jenelle Whittaker of Washington, D.C., Erin Whittaker of St. Petersburg, FL., Miranda (Mike) Bebee of Lexington, S.C., Zach (Mandy) Whittaker of Elkhart, IN., and Joanna Whittaker of Lakeville, IN. seven great grandchildren; Reagan Whittaker, Nathan and Noah Westover, Eden and Carmen Huffman and Oliver and Samuel Bebee and her long time friend Don Vandemark.

Sara was a graduate of Spencerville High School, Class of 1951. She was a faithful member of the Spencerville First Baptist Church serving as both church treasurer and treasurer of the AB Women's Ministry for over 20 years. She taught Sunday school to both children and adults and was a long time pillar of the church.

Sara, with her husband Mitch and father Bob Hasting, were owner /operators of Hasting's Market for over 40 years in Spencerville. Mom and her husband Mitch owned Mitch's Dairy Freeze, also owned Spencerville Children's World Daycare, which was managed by their daughter Sherry.

For over 40 years Sara was a realtor, working right up until her recent illness. During her real estate career, which she loved, she was an agent for Holmes Realty, Azzarello's Realty and more recently Dick Clark Real Estate. Her work ethic was a powerful testamony to her family.

Mom's final words of wisdom were,"Come to Jesus today".

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Private family funeral services will be Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

On some wonderful day in the future there will be a Celebration of Life service to be announced later.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spencerville First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]