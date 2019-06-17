AIKEN, S.C. — Sara Jane Williams, 75, of Aiken, SC, formerly of Kalida died at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her daughter's residence. She was born February 12, 1944 in Lima to the late Fred and Teresa (Sager) Patton. On August 31, 1963 she married James W. Williams, Sr. who died April 29, 2018.

She is survived by four children, James (Amy) Jr. of Hilliard, Grant Williams of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Stephanie (Jon) Bame of Williamstown, and Andrew (Beth) Williams of Toledo; eleven grandchildren, Travis (Stacey), Claire, Vincent, Dominic, Rachel, Grant, Zoe, Freda, Skylar, Leah and Carter; a sister, Linda (Donald) Funk of San Jose, CA; a brother, Bob (Mary Jo) Patton of Atlanta, GA; a half-sister, Eileen Hinchcliff of Live Oaks, FL; and a half-brother, Michael Sullivan of Santa Clara, CA.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, John "Eagle" Patton and a sister and brother-in-law, Ann (Dick) Bowers.

Jane retired as the receptionist for Drs. Kidd and Horstman in Kalida. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kalida and of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken, SC where she was a member of the choir. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending sporting events. Jane enjoyed music, especially Andrea Bocelli, playing cards with friends, gardening, flowers, and volunteering. She had a passion for organization and enjoyed helping others.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kalida. A private burial will follow the mass in St. Michael's Cemetery, Kalida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Bridge Hospice, St. Michael's or St Mary's Church.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.