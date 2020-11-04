1/1
Sarah Frances Williams
LIMA — Mrs. Sarah Frances Williams, age 89, passed from this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at approximately 2:30 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born in Florence, Alabama on November 16, 1930 to the union of Jim and Melissa (Jones) Roach; both parents preceded her in death.

On June 25, 1948 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Frank Williams, Sr., he preceded her in death on January 31, 1997.

Mrs. Williams was a homemaker; she was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir and a former Sunday School Teacher.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Rev. Frank Williams, Jr. of Ft. Wayne, IN and Moses Williams (Deanna) of Lima. 3 daughters; Mary Williams, Martha Williams and Sarah B. Tarrance (Frank) all of Lima. 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Clifford Williams, a daughter; Katherine Williams, a grandchild, a sister; Belle Fuqua and a brother; Rev. Frank Roach.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Johnson, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
