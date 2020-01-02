DELPHOS — Sarah E. Kuepfer, 82, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos, Ohio. She was born October 5, 1937 in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Jonathan and Leona (Follas) Kuepfer. They both preceded her in death.

She is survived by one brother: Melvin Kuepfer; three sisters: Velma (Dan) Gascho, Dorothy (Andrew) Gascho, and Susie (David) Huber; and three sisters-in-law: Lillian Kuepfer, Catherine Kuepfer, and Mary Kuepfer.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers: Aaron, Joseph, Raymond, Levi, John, William, and Henry Kuepfer and three sisters: Mary, Barbara, and Martha.

Sarah and her family moved to Ontario, Canada when she was a young child. She grew up there and attended school and become a nurse's aide. Sarah returned to the United States and worked in the health industry as a nurse's aide. She had a passion for music, knitting, needle point, embroidery, and reading.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Burial and committal services will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove. Memorial service to follow at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Kidney Dialysis or Delphos Senior Citizens Transport.

