LIMA —Sarah M. Barnett, age 90, passed away on March 19, 2020 at 12:15 am at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center surrounded by her son, Keith and her granddaughter, Laurie. Sarah was born November 24, 1929, in Johnstown, PA, to Emil K. and Minnie E. (Goldsmith) Feltner who preceded her in death. On March 16, 1998 she married William L. Barnett who preceded her in death on September 1, 2002.

Sarah will be remembered as being of strong faith and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. She was also a member of the Wapak Community Worship Center.

Sarah is survived by her children: Sandra Graham of Lima, OH, Ronald (Daphne) Graham Jr. of Spokane, WA, Keith (Gail) Graham of Columbus Grove, OH and David Hahn of Columbus, OH and the 5 children she raised: Cheryl (George) McGuire of Elida, OH, Chris (Bob) Freidman of Lima, OH, Barbara Haunhorst of Toledo, OH, Mike (Kim) Haunhorst of Columbus, OH and Joy (Kevin) Wenning of Holland, OH, 26 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson, 2 sisters: Ethel Lippi of Lima, OH and Louise Park of Hollywood, MD. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Emil Feltner and 5 sisters: Norma Crouch, Carol Southerly, Charlotte Stambaugh, Eileen Scheele and Nellie Petree.

There will be a private family service held at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be in the Salem Westminster Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Jerry Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy-Health St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.