CHARDON, OH — Sarah May (nee: Thompson) Peltier, age 82, passed away May 21, 2020 peacefully at home with her loving husband David holding her hand. Sarah and David were married 60 years and have three children, Dawn (Bill) Weaver, Darren (Cheryl) Peltier and Drew Peltier. She also has five grandchildren: Kayla Weaver, Billy Weaver, Mary Weaver, Jack Weaver, and David Peltier. Sarah and Dave met at Kings College in New York. After college, Sarah taught elementary school in Delaware while putting David through graduate school. They then moved to Mansfield, PA for the next thirteen years where she raised her children while teaching music and serving as the Mansfield Festival Theater Public Relations Director. In 1980, they moved to Ada, Ohio where she taught music and directed prize-winning choirs at Ada High, Hardin Northern, and Findlay City Schools. She was a lifetime member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) sisterhood. In 2000, Sarah and Dave retired to Chardon, Ohio. She was very involved with the Chardon United Methodist Church choirs. She also sang with the Senior Center Renaissance Singers. She loved sewing, making jam, teaching, playing the piano, gardening, and traveling, especially to Williamsburg. She planned wonderful "Snowbird Escapes" for she and Dave each winter until the snowbelt snow disappeared. The family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's' Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Cleveland, Ohio 44122 The family will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. We will live stream the service which can be viewed from the link provided. https://boxcast.tv/view/sarah-may-peltier-671271 Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com
Published in The Lima News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.