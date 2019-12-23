DELPHOS — Saralea "Sally" Weber, age 87 of Delphos, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away early Thursday morning, December 19, 2019 at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos, Ohio.

She was born on March 31, 1932 to the late Clinton and Hazel (Nephew) Skees in Defiance, Ohio. On March 31, 1951 she married Wilfred "Bill" Weber, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2009.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Fr. Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the .