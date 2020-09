LIMA — Baby Sayora Reed was stillborn on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Her parents are Octavious Reed and Dacora W. Simpson.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the REED Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com