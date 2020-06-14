Scharlene Siefker

LEIPSIC — Scharlene "Kari" M. Siefker, 72, of Leipsic, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 1, 1947 to Charles C. and Margaret (Wilhelm) Selleck. Kari was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of New Bavaria, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dale Paul Siefker; children, Adam (Cami Griep) Siefker, Megan (Nathan) Johnson, Jude (Mindy) Siefker, Lucy (Jorge) Sanchez, and Sara (Jon) Taylor; grandchildren, Alexis, Bailey, Olivia "Peanut", Logan, June, and Luna. Kari was preceded in death by her parents, her cousin Jimmy Gebhart (who was like a brother to her), and daughter Angela, who passed away on March 22, 1980.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home (209 N. Wilhelm St. ) of Holgate from 4pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin 10:30 am, On Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (13779 Co Rd Y) in New Bavaria, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. Remembrances may be made in the form of a Mass offered in Kari's name. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Kari at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines.