LIMA — Scott A. Wireman, 50, of Lima, passed away Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born May 18, 1969 to Clinton and Ida Wireman who survive him in Lima.

Also surviving are three sisters and a brother, all of Lima; Carol (Timothy) Smith, Lisa Wireman, Gregory (Jennifer) Wireman, and Courtney Wireman. Also surviving are several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. He was preceded in death by a grandmother Edna Watkins, grandfather Ova Cole, grandparents Jessie and Cora Wireman, and a brother James C. Wireman.

He loved to hunt, fish, have campfires, and watch movies with his nephews Kori, Korbin, and Kaleb. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and last but not least, a friend who had a big heart and would do anything to help anyone. He loved spending time with family, friends, and his dog Smokey. He was a long time member of Laborers Local #329.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bluelick Cemetery, Lima, OH. Friends may visit one hour prior to services from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.