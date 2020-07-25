1/
Scott Belton
COLUMBUS — Scott Douglas Belton age 70, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a true animal lover, avid gardener, he loved to travel, sports fan and a huge Ohio State fan. Survived by wife of 45 years, Carol; daughters, Robin (Stephen) Gerhardt, Deborah (Andrew) Brinson, Rebecca (Kelly) Plantz; grandchildren, Stephen Gerhardt, Jr., Landon Gerhardt, Lillia Roesky, William Brinson, Leia Plantz; sister, Elizabeth Belton; brothers, David (Kathy) Belton, Jay (Jeannine) Belton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by first wife, Kathryn Jo Belton; parents, Merle and Marjorie Belton. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church 4383 E. Broad St., Whitehall. Father William Arnold celebrant. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. www.evansfuneralhome.net



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
