Scott Belton
COLUMBUS — Scott Douglas Belton age 70, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a true animal lover, avid gardener, he loved to travel, sports fan and a huge Ohio State fan. Survived by wife of 45 years, Carol; daughters, Robin (Stephen) Gerhardt, Deborah (Andrew) Brinson, Rebecca (Kelly) Plantz; grandchildren, Stephen Gerhardt, Jr., Landon Gerhardt, Lillia Roesky, William Brinson, Leia Plantz; sister, Elizabeth Belton; brothers, David (Kathy) Belton, Jay (Jeannine) Belton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by first wife, Kathryn Jo Belton; parents, Merle and Marjorie Belton. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church 4383 E. Broad St., Whitehall. Father William Arnold celebrant. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. www.evansfuneralhome.net



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
4 entries
July 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I am friends with Beth.
Janell Reynolds Garcia
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
Scott was a wonderful caring man. He will be missed by all those that loved him. To Carol and her family my deepest sympathy. You have a special angel now.
Carole Brill
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked with Scott at autozone.
Lori Herb
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Prayers and Sympathy. So Very Sorry to hear of Scott's Passing. May God Bless and Keep You in His Loving Arms through this Sad time.

Pam Morgan Laing
Melissa and Syndal Laing
Jake, Chase and Trenton Settlemire
Pam Morgan Laing
Friend
