Scott Belton

COLUMBUS — Scott Douglas Belton age 70, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a true animal lover, avid gardener, he loved to travel, sports fan and a huge Ohio State fan. Survived by wife of 45 years, Carol; daughters, Robin (Stephen) Gerhardt, Deborah (Andrew) Brinson, Rebecca (Kelly) Plantz; grandchildren, Stephen Gerhardt, Jr., Landon Gerhardt, Lillia Roesky, William Brinson, Leia Plantz; sister, Elizabeth Belton; brothers, David (Kathy) Belton, Jay (Jeannine) Belton; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by first wife, Kathryn Jo Belton; parents, Merle and Marjorie Belton. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church 4383 E. Broad St., Whitehall. Father William Arnold celebrant. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. www.evansfuneralhome.net