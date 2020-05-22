BLUFFTON — Scott Alan Benroth, 54, passed away May 21, 2020 at his residence. Scott was born July 12, 1965 in Bluffton to Richard and Jane (Alspach) Benroth. On July 13, 1990 he married Rita Jane Swartz Benroth who survives in Bluffton. Scott graduated from Bluffton High School and worked as a technician at Proctor & Gamble in Lima. He enjoyed golfing, camping, grilling out, the outdoors, Ohio State football and basketball, NASCAR and spending time with his family. Survivors also include his mother, Jane Benroth of Bluffton, four children, Heather (Jeremy) Jarrell of Findlay, Ricky (Terrisa Sharp) Brown of Findlay, Trina Brown of Findlay, Felicia (Craig Risser) Bliss of Bluffton; ten grandchildren, Alexander, Wesley, Ashton, Wylee, Leila, Austin, Owen, Jasmine, Samantha, Rylin; a great-grandson, Oliver; a brother, Greg Benroth of Mt. Cory; two sisters, Brenda (Nick) Mathewson of Ada, Cindy (Bill) Fulford of Cridersville and seven nieces/nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Richard Benroth. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.