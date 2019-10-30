BLUFFTON — Scott Roger Born, 54, died at his Bluffton residence on October 28, 2019. The son of Nancy and (the late) Don Fultz of Bluffton, and Roger and Phyllis Born of Circleville, Ohio, Scott was born June 7, 1965 in Lima, Ohio.

Scott was a 1983 graduate of Bluffton High School, and earned, with honors, an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Design Engineering from Lima Technical College. Scott had most recently been employed by Accubuilt in Lima.

He enjoyed all things outdoors, and had been an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. Scott was a skilled woodworker, and loved music in all forms, but especially singing with the choirs of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Findlay, and English Lutheran Church in Bluffton. He was particularly proud of the time he spent volunteering with the Ohio Military Reserve.

Scott is survived by his beloved daughter, Emily (Marshal Bussel) Born of Winchester, Kentucky, the grandchildren he adored, Cambri Rose and Kyler Scott, and his stepdaughters, Nicole Thorburn of Lima, Jennifer Thorburn of Ottawa, and their families.

Also surviving are two brothers: Chris (Evelyn) Fultz of Lima, and Dan (Kenna) Fultz of Charleston, South Carolina; three sisters: Cindy (John) Wagner of Bluffton, Becky Slayter of Lima and Katie Ochoa of Bluffton; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Finally, and most importantly, he leaves Patti Heldman of Findlay, whom he had hoped to marry.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at English Lutheran Church in Bluffton. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Findlay, Ohio, or the English Lutheran Church Building Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.