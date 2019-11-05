LIMA — Scott W. Deats, Sr. "Big Man" "Fat Man" and "Scooter", 41, passed away on November 3, 2019, at 6:48 pm, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Scott was born February 13, 1978 in Lima, OH, to the late Beckham Harmon and Dorothy (Deats) Hawkins who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Scott attended Perry High School. He was currently employed at Black and White Cab Company. Scott enjoyed working on various cars, drinking coffee, Monster Energy drinks and smoking Marlboro Red cigarettes. He also enjoyed watching different types of car shows, specifically Gear War, Road Kill and all Marvel Movies. Scott also found peace in listening to Metallica, AC/DC and Eminem. Scott cherished his children and loved all of his extended family very much.

Scott is survived by his mother, Dorothy Hawkins of Lima, OH, mother of his children, Elizabeth Deats of Sidney, OH, children, Scott Deats, Jr. of Sidney, OH, Matt Deats of Sidney, OH, significant other, Betsy Tice of Lima, OH, stepchildren, Kayla Harvey of Edgerton, OH, Leanna Bowers of Lima, OH, Nicky Wright of Marion, OH, eight grandchildren, siblings, Nancy Smith of Findlay, OH, Chris Hawkins of Lima, OH, Cathy (Charlie) Rose of Raven, KY, Pattie Harmon of AL, Ronnie Harmon of Salyerville, KY, Phillip Harmon of Salyersville, KY, Beckham Harmon of Salyersville, KY, Joy (Charlie) Brown of Roalton, KY, several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Eldridge.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Burial of cremated remains will be in Gibson Cemetery in Salyersville, Kentucky at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

