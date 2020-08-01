Serita Thomas

LIMA — Ms. Sherita Thomas, age 40, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at approximately 6:10 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on December 18, 1979 to Ivory Austin I, and Michelle Thomas. Her mother survives in Lima and her father Ivory Austin (Shannon Right) also survive in Lima.

Sherita worked at Bob Evans Factories.

Besides her loving parents she leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 daughters; Amaya Brown and Ja'Kiya Reynolds both of Lima. 4 brothers; Ivory Austin II, and Andre Austin both of Lima. Andre R. Kay of Wooster, OH and Tierre of Dayton, OH. 6 sisters; Melissa K. Jenkins (Patrick) of Florida. Tanea Wilson and Shanika Thomas both of Lima. Ericka Herron of Atlanta, GA. Sheena Grant of Jacksonville, FL. Tavena Thomas of Columbus, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister; Tarika Wilson.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Paul Johnson, officiating

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

