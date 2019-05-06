LIMA — Sharon L. Coffey, 65, of Lima, passed away at 11:50 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Lima to David and Joan (Neff) Reynolds, Sr., who both preceded her in death.

Sharon had worked for Thrift Drugs as a Department Head until they closed and then worked for the West Central Association of Realtors.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, whale watching and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her loving husband of almost 50 years Jerry Coffey, Sr.; her son Jerry (Crystal) Coffey, Jr. of Lima; her daughter Mary Jo Coffey of Lima; her brother David Reynolds, Jr. of Lima; her three grandchildren Samantha, Jacob and Nicholas; her great-grandchildren Hayley, Kianna, Mackenzie, Alaina, Kyrie and Jaxson; her two nieces.

According to Sharon's wishes there will be no visitation and the family will have a private service at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Pacific Whale Foundation at www.pacificwhale.org.

