LIMA — Sharon "Suzanne" "Suzy" Dillon, 85, of Lima, passed away at 4:20 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on June 27, 1933 in Lima to Elmer Hilty and Ruby Pauline (Perhamus) Hansaker, who both preceded her in death. On September 5, 1954, she married David Lee Dillon, who preceded her in death on April 19, 2008.

Suzy retired from the Adult Parole Authority where she was known for being dependable, a great mentor, and a natural leader. She would always take care of those around her and was never afraid to reach out to those who appeared to be in need. She would constantly put others above herself, and would never leave someone to be alone or not included. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a member of Shawnee Alliance Church. She was very stylish and found great joy in shopping and traveling. Gardening was another one of her many interests and hobbies. Above all else, Suzy was dedicated to her family. She was the greatest mother that her sons could have ever asked for. She was an amazing cook and always knew how to make the holidays and family events special. Her grandkids and her granddogs were the apple of her eye.

Surviving are her two sons Mark David (Brenda) Dillon of Columbus, OH and John William (Laurie) Dillon of Lima; her two grandchildren Sarah Grace and Joshua David Dillon; and her beloved friends Brenda Blankenship and Mary June Reams. She was preceded in death by her husband David; her parents, Elmer and Pauline; as well as her twin brother John Edward "Jack" Hansaker.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Daniel Messner will officiate the service. Interment will follow the services in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Alliance Church, the Lima Rescue Mission, WTGN, or a . Online condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.