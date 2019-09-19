WAYNESFIELD — Sharon Ann Ewing, age 72 of Waynesfield, went to be with the Lord at 10:49 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born July 8, 1947 in Lima, Ohio to the late Billy Kenneth and Maxine Evelyn Sanders Burkholder.

Sharon had worked at Tussing's Pizza in Waynesfield. She was a member of the Waynesfield Baptist Church where she had been a trustee. She had previously been on the Waynesfield City Council and while her sons were on the Wayne Township Fire Department, she was on the fireman's auxiliary. She enjoyed sports, rooting for Ohio State, the Green Bay Packers, and the Golden State Warriors. Her hobbies included cooking and reading. She loved the ocean and watching Mark Harmon. She was a very proud grandma, attending her grandchildren's sports activities whenever she could. Best and most of all, she treasured her family.

Survivors include - 2 sons - David L. (Lavonna) Ewing of Wapakoneta; Douglas D. (Sharon) Ewing of LIma; a daughter - Deana C. (Shawn) Klenke of Waynesfield; 17 grandchildren - Amber (John), Ashley, Bobby, Kerri (Rodney), Emma, Madison, Aubrey, Kameron, Matthew, Karly, Taylor, Cole, Nicole, Taylor, Dustin, Gracie, and Devon; 10 great grandchildren; a brother - David L. (Phyllis) Burkholder of Lima; and a sister/cousin - Candi Burkholder.

A celebration of Sharon's life will begin 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Waynesfield Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Dupree will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Waynesfield Baptist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com