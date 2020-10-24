LIMA — Sharon Louise Fenton, 58, passed away October 14, 2020, at 1:04 pm, at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

Sharon was born February 24, 1962 in Lima, OH, to Richard Stalter who preceded her in death and Shirley "Angie" (Crane) Stalter, who survives in Lima. On May 30, 1986 she married D. Dean Fenton Jr. who survives in Cridersville. She was a member of First Baptist Church, in Lima. She greatly enjoyed gardening and being outside in the beauty of nature. Thrifting was a passion of hers, she always relished the opportunity to find the perfect antique. Sharon was well read and loved to dig into a great book. She had a deep love for music and enjoyed going to live concerts. Above all else, she loved her family most of all. She especially enjoyed playing with Charlie and Amelia. Sharon was an exceptional woman, and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: Mother, Shirley "Angie" Stalter; Spouse, D. Dean Fenton Jr.; Sons, Wren (Sarah) Fenton and Dylan (Jessica) Fenton; Daughter, Rachael (Josiah) Fenton-Acra; Sisters, Debrah (Tom) Stoddard, Karen Stalter-Reed, and Judith (Joseph) Stalter-Saine; Grandchild, Amelia "Rosey" Fenton; Step-mother-in-law, Judy Fenton; Siblings-in-law, Sally (Jeff) Fenton-Golden, Jennifer (Mike) Fenton-Depoy, Suzanne (Dick) Fenton-Woeber, and David (Shelly) Fenton; as well as beloved canine companion, Charlie and grandpuppy, Suza.

Preceded in death by: Father, Richard Stalter; as well as Parents-in-law, Darrel Fenton Sr. and Elizabeth Jane Fenton.

A memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel.

Reverend Andrew Shields will officiate the service.

Visitation will take place immediately prior to the service, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m, also at the Shawnee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases or to the Family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com