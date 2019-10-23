NEW ALBANY — Sharon L. Grumblis, 78, passed away October 19, 2019, at 10:45 P.M. at New Albany Gardens Assisted Living in New Albany, OH.

Sharon was born August 2, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Willard "Bud" and Gladys Sharum, both of whom preceded her in death. On July 4, 1964 she married John Grumblis who preceded her in death on March 18, 2018.

Sharon graduated from The Ohio State University with a master's degree in education. She worked as a teacher for Elida Elementary School where she spent most of her career until her retirement in 1999. She also taught at Delphos St. John's as well as St. Gerard's, and even volunteered at St. Rita's Medical Center. Earlier in her life, she found herself working for the "Detroit Auto News" publication, where she got to work with some of the most interesting and prototypical cars of the era. She also worked at BLH in Lima. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church for over 50 years. Sharon loved to travel, and spent a great deal of time in Australia and Europe. She was also a lover of local history and literature, never missing an opportunity to listen to an informational seminar from a traveling author. Ultimately, Sharon loved her family and will be sorely missed by all those she left behind.

Survivors include: son, David John (Mary Beth) Grumblis; and brother, Richard Sharum.

Preceded in death by: Spouse, John Grumblis; parents, Willard "Bud" Sharum and Gladys Sharum; as well as aunts and uncles, Ann Weishaupt, Ray Weishaupt, and Rose Shoenbeck.

Mass of Christian Burial took place on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Gerard Catholic Church, with a one hour visitation prior.

Father Michael Sergi officiated the service.

Entombment took place in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.