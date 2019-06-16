CONVOY — Sharon Elaine Johnson, 73, of Convoy, formerly of Delphos, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 27, 1946, in Lima to Gilbert and Treva (Metcalf) Sanders. They preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to John R. Johnson on June 29, 1963, at St. John's Catholic Church, he survives in Convoy.

She is survived by two children, Roberta (Paul) Burnett of Convoy and Darrell Johnson of Lima; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Sharon was a graduate of Rhodes State College at the age of 54, earning a degree in business management and merchandising. She was a member of the C.B. Radio Club, where she and her husband were known as "Funny Bunny" and "Jack Rabbit". She sold solid gold chains in the kiosk in The Lima Mall, and then she worked at Ford Motor Company retiring after 10 years. She was a member and The Worthy Matron in 1985 for the Eastern Star, Delphos chapter 26 OES. She had a talent for painting, sewing, and crocheting.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2:00 – 6:30 p.m. with an Eastern Star service to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Eastern Star.

