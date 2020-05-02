Sharon Jones
LIMA — Sharon Elaine Jones age 76, of Lima passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born August 12, 1943 in Johnstown, PA to the late John Walter and Pauline Agnes Urbas Michura. She married Gilbert Jones who preceded her in death. Sharon had been a homemaker and retired from Job and Family Services of Lima, Ohio. Survivors include daughters: Kimberly (Jason) Kelbel of Lima, Debbie Brobst of Ocean City, MD; a step son - Randy Q. Jones of Annapolis, MD,grandchildren: Tyler (Sarah) Lundy of Wapakontea, Ohio; Brooke (Cody) Barbadaes of Cairo, OH; Cody (Sydney Eley) Lundy of Delphos, OH; Caitlin (Andrew) Furth of Annapolis, MD; Kylee Jones of Annapolis, MD; Madisyn Cheney of Lima, OH; and great grandchildren - Sage Quinn Barbadaes, Carson J. Barbadaes, Quentin Furth, Camden Furth, and Broods Furth. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
