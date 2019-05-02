Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAFAYETTE — Sharon Lee King, 76 of LaFayette, passed away April 25, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System. Sharon was born January 7, 1943 in Lima, the daughter of Donald and Louise (Coffman) Van Dyke, who preceded her in death. On September 5, 1959, she married Gene King, who survives her in LaFayette. Sharon was a graduate of Frederick's Beauty School, worked as a beautician and later worked at Wilson's Football Factory where she cut the materials for footballs. She went on to work as a cashier at BP. Sharon loved to go on cruises, crafting and coloring in adult coloring books. She was a former member of the Blue Knight's Motorcycle Club and she was an avid badge trader. Most of all, she enjoyed cooking out and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her children, Ryan (Bonnie) King, Teresa (Jeff) Stiltner and Troy (Jody) King; grandchildren, Amber King, Shannon (Brock) Ackerman, Autumn Taylor, Justin Stiltner, Zachary (Denielle) King and Zane King; great-grandchildren Kenneth Taylor, Finn King, Ryhanna Ackerman and Laken Ackerman; sister, Gloria; brothers, Noel and Dennis; sisters, Donita and Sandy and her dog, Bella. Sharon is preceded in death by her sisters, Cynthia and Donelda. Per Sharon's request, there will be no visitation or funeral. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 2, 2019 at LaFayette Cemetery with Rev. Bob Clinger to officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to LaFayette First United Methodist Church or the LaFayette-Jackson Township Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

