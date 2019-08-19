WAPAKONETA — Sharon S. Kohlrieser, 74, of rural Wapakoneta, passed away 1:32 a.m., Sat. Aug. 17, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor. She was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Lima, the daughter of Harold & Venice (Scott) Zwiebel, who preceded her in death. On Oct. 26, 1968, she married Darryl J. Kohlrieser, and he survives.

Other survivors include, 2 children, Chad (Lori) Kohlrieser, Wapakoneta, & Ginger (David) Wolfe, Centerville, OH; 7 grandchildren, Olivia (Nick) Pratt, Allison, Gavin, & Natalie Kohlrieser, Kaley, Connor, & Kylie Wolfe; sisters, Peg (Bill) Schlenker, Wapakoneta, & Debra Boyer, Botkins; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Annie Zwiebel, Judy & George Steinke, Tom Kohlrieser, Linda Walter, Shirley & Rick Schroeder, Mary & Mike Ruppert, Cathy & George Hengstler.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Zwiebel; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Farrell & Harold Kohlrieser; sister-in-law, Nancy Kohlrieser; and brothers-in-law, Joe Walter & Jon Boyer.

Sharon was a 1962 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. She was a 34-year member of the Wapakoneta Country Club, where she had a hole-in-one; a life member of the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445 Auxiliary; and a charter and life member of the Amvets, Post #333. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and playing cards at Brands Lake Fishing Club, and the Eagles, both of Wapakoneta.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Fri. Aug. 23, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg. The family will receive family & friends, 3-8 p.m., Thurs. Aug. 22, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Rita's Hospice, St. John Catholic Church, or V.F.W. Post #8445. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.