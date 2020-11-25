GILBOA - Sharon L. Matson R.N., 84 of Gilboa died at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born December 26, 1935 in Leipsic to the late Joseph H. and Alfreda (Higley) Dillinger.

Sharon is survived by her children: John Matson of Gilboa, Kathy (Mike) Baird of Leipsic, Deborah (Jack) Ruhe of Ottawa; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Jerry (Ann) Dillinger of Ottawa, James Dillinger of Leipsic, Joe (Brenda) Dillinger of Leipsic, Mike (Beth) Dillinger of Mesa, AR; and a sister: Marilyn Huth of Findlay.

Sharon retired from Philips as a registered nurse. She was a member of McComb Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Ohio Nurse Association, and the American Nurse Association. Sharon enjoyed working in her yard and she loved spending time with her family. She was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sharon gave medical attention to all of her neighbors in Gilboa.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contribution may be made to Putnam County Habitat for Humanity or Putnam County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.