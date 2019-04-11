COLUMBUS — Sharon Kay (Troyer) Long, 58, passed away April 8, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born May 10, 1960, to Burr and Omega Troyer (deceased) in Lima and married Donald Long in 2005. She attended Lima Senior High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Heather McIntosh, of Columbus, and Misty McIntosh, of Lima.

Her brothers and sisters include: James (deceased) and Patricia Boruff, of Blaine, Tennessee; Virginia and Lawrence Weaver, of Knoxville, Tennessee; Katherine and Garry (deceased) Sevetz; Michael and Vicki (deceased) Boruff, of Lima; Don and Dell Boruff, of Spencerville; Gerald and Linda Boruff, of Odessa, Texas; Shelly and Salvador Trevins, of Lima; and Gary and Cindy Troyer, of Ruskin, Florida.

She also had several nephews and nieces and two grandchildren.