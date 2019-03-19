LIMA — Sharon K. "Cookie" Shrider, 72, passed away at 5:56 pm March 17, 2019 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She was born August 29, 1946 in Lima to Horace E. and Eunice M. (Martin) Shock who preceded her in death. On August 14, 1974 she married James R. Shrider who preceded her in death on March 14, 2019.

Sharon was a legal secretary for David E. Bowers, Attorney for many years. She was a very active member of the Shawnee Athletic Boosters, Shawnee Band Boosters, Shawnee PTA, and the Lima Noon Optimist Club Opti-Mrs. She was an avid card player with the Bunko and Yuchre Clubs.

Survivors include: 3 Sons, Brian (Sarah) Corwin of Lima, Gary (Sherry) Shrider of Canton, David (Chris) Shrider of Lima; a Daughter, Kathy (Rob) Kohli of Lima; Grandchildren, Trista L. Shrider, Ashley M. Shrider, Ian R. Shrider, Nathaniel (Gina) Shrider, David Douglas (Lauren) Shrider, Jeff (Allie) Frueh, Elizabeth (Derek) Lingenfelter, Jenna Kohli, Brooklie P. Corwin, Alexander Corwin, Madeline G. Corwin; 14 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great-Grandchild; a Brother, Randy M. (Karla) Shock of Lima; a Brother-in-law, Robert Swank of Mansfield.

She was preceded in death by: a Sister, Gloria Jean Swank.

Friends may call from 3:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday at Shawnee Chapel with Rev. Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs or the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.