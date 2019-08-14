STRYKER — Sharon Rae Ufer, age 79, of Stryker, passed away in Dublin, Ohio, on August 12, 2019. As well as being a devoted Mother, Grandmother and an avid Buckeye fan, she was an elementary school teacher that positively influenced countless numbers of kids paths by patiently guiding them to find their reading skills.

Sharon graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1958. Following, she obtained her Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. Her teaching career began in Stryker, OH and she retired after 20 years of service from the Lima Shawnee school system.

Sharon was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on January 12, 1940, the daughter of Warren Arthur and Edna (Jansma) Cole. She is survived by her children, William Rian (Donna) Ufer of Holly Springs, NC, Richard Brent (Denise) Ufer of Sorrento, FL, Melanie (Michael) Bernava of Hilliard, OH; grandchildren, Amanda and William Rian Ufer, Jr, Kayla, Megan and Brooke Ufer and Autumn Ufer. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lynda Ufer.

Visitation for Sharon will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 2:30 P.M. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker. Private family burial services will be in the Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.