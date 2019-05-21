FINDLAY — Sharron Kay Thirkill, 60, of Findlay, passed away at 6:01pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Catherine's Manor of Findlay. She was born on August 31, 1958 in Springfield, Ohio. On May 14, 1977, she married James O.

Thirkill, and he survives.

She is also survived by her son, James (Tiffany) Thirkill II of Lima, OH; her daughter, Shannon (Matthew) Olds of Ottawa, OH.

Sharron worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of the Philippian Baptist Church of Lima where she was on the Willing Worker's and media ministries.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Philippian Baptist Church, 190 E 8th St, Lima. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church, from 10:00-11:00am. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com.