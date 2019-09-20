LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shauna Turner Smith, 42, of Louisville, formerly of Delphos, gained her wings surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Norton Hosparus Healthcare Pavilion.

She was born April 26, 1977, in Lima to Robert K. (Chris) Turner and Patricia (Benjamin) Boyer; her father survives in Louisville and her mother survives in Delphos. She was united in marriage to Albert "Buddy" Smith IV on August 26, 1995; he survives in Louisville.

She is survived by two children, Lilly and Oliver Smith both at home; siblings, Travis (Kim) Turner of VA, Sarah (Tim Geier) Hurles of Delphos, Joshua Hurles of Delphos, Jeremy Turner of Louisville, and Noel (Cass) Chatelain of Arkansas; step siblings, Tyler Boyer of Lima, and Brittney (Scott) Huddleson of Lima;; Grandmother, Shirley Turner Moorman of Delphos; father-in-law, Albert (Georgia) Smith III of Lima; sister-in-law, Emily (Stuart Segfried) Smith of Columbus and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Carolyn Weichart, Vernon German and Robert Turner; her mother-in-law, Carol Sue Biddinger and step mother-in-law, Darlene Smith.

Shauna poured her heart into the Delphos Area Art Guild as the director, which she brought back to life. She was a member of the United Brethren Church of Monticello, and was a graduate of The Ohio State University earning a degree in Architecture Design. She had previously taught Art at Van Wert Elementary. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend with a contagious smile, always eager to help whenever needed. She enjoyed volunteering and going to bible study. She was very artistic with a gentle soul and had a great love for God. Shauna was a bright shining light with a true Christian spirit who loved everyone. The world is a better place because of Shauna and her spirit will live on in so many ways. Delphos is truly a better community because of her and she will be missed by many.

A Remembrance Service of her life will be on Tuesday September 24, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Pastor Andrew Askins will officiate. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Buddy, Oliver, and Lilly.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com